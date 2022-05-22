Why was Madonna banned from Instagram Live? Here's what singer has to say

Madonna, the iconic Material Girl singer, recently sparked outrage on social media after posting racy photographs on her Instagram account. Her tweet prompted the social media network to take action against her, and she is now prohibited from going live on the platform. She expressed her surprise at the decision by uploading a video of her account after learning about it.

Madonna used her official Instagram account to announce that she had been barred from using the photo-sharing app to go live. In a video shared on her official Instagram profile, she describes the occurrence: “Guys we’re gonna go live. What the f***? We’re blocked from Live? Ew, what’s happening?"

According to femalefirst.co.uk, the 'Material Girl' singer went on to mention her frequent nude images sent on the app, joking that she was completely dressed at the time and was left "speechless" when the Meta-owned app issued an on-screen nudity warning. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Not Us!!!! violation of community guidelines………. 👀🚨"

Instagram issued a warning to her, “We want Instagram to continue to be an authentic and safe place for inspiration and expression. Help us foster this community. Post only your own photos and videos and always follow the law. Respect everyone on Instagram, don’t spam people or post nudity."

Madonna's Instagram post was taken down by the social media network last year when one of the photos showed her bare breast. The singer re-posted the photos on Instagram, criticising the site for sexualizing one region of her body in particular. Madonna was photographed posing on a bed wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings, and Christian Louboutin shoes. In one of the photos, the singer was also seen topless while laying underneath the blanket. A red heart emoji was used to cover the photos where her nipples were visible.

Back then, she had written, “I’m reposting photographs Instagram took down without warning or notification….. The reason they gave my management that does not handle my account was that a small portion of my nipple was exposed. It is still astounding to me that we live in a culture that allows every inch of a woman’s body to be shown except a nipple. As if that is the only part of a woman’s anatomy that could be sexualized. The nipple that nourishes the baby! . Can’t a mans nipple be experienced as erotic ??!! And what about a woman’s ass which is never censored anywhere."

The singer continued, “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny. Perfectly timed with the lies we have been raised to believe about the pilgrims peacefully breaking bread with the Native American Indians when they landed on Plymouth Rock! God bless America 🇺🇸 ♥️❌ #artistsareheretodisturbthepeace.