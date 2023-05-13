Jacqueline Fernandez receives an adorable surprise from her little fans; know details

Jacqueline Fernandez, who is gearing up for an electrifying stage performance currently for the Da-bangg tour Reloaded in Kolkata, gets the sweetest surprise from her little fans. Know details.

Best known for her impressive performances in films like Kick, Race 3, and Dishoom, A Gentleman, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of most loved and finest Bollywood stars who has proven her mettle by portraying diverse characters flawlessly.

Jacqueline Fernandez recently was in the news because of infamous con man Sukesh Chandrasekhar's 200 crores money extortion case for which he is currently in jail.

After experiencing a rough patch in her personal life and post-Cirkus's big failure at the box office, wherein fans and netizens badly slammed Jacqueline's outdated and lousy performance in the film, things are finally looking up for the 'Alladin' star.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently winning the hearts of her fans and audiences by giving outstanding stage performances in the Da-Bangg tour Reloaded in Kolkata. Recently a group of fans danced to her iconic hit songs Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Lat Lag Gayee in Kolkata, which melted the 'Drive' actress's heart.

The kids danced to her famous songs like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Lat Lag Gayee from her films. As the kids performed adorably on her songs, the actress joined them, and the excitement amongst the young fans soared high watching her groove.

Jacqueline, dressed casually in white sneakers, shared a beautiful moment with her young fans. Moreover, The actress is all set to deliver another flawless performance tomorrow in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline will be next seen in 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, while she also has 'Crakk' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in her future lineup.

