Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

According to several news portal reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will exchange their memorable and awaited engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The big day is finally here. This intimate engagement ceremony and soiree will be graced by about 150 guests, including their loved ones and closest friends.

It was also reported that the actress’s sister Priyanka Chopra would attend her wedding ceremony. But she will be there by her sister’s side even on her engagement day. A fan snapped the Citadel star at the London airport, and their selfie is going viral on social media as proof that the actress is headed to Delhi.

In the picture, which is going viral, Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in casual attire. She is donning a brown-coloured oversized hoodie. She has left her hair open and is wearing a black coloured cap. The actress with a lovely smile and minimal makeup as she clicks a selfie with a fan. This picture was clicked at the London airport, and she is believed to be landing in Delhi this morning to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony.

