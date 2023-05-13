Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to get engaged today, May 13. The engagement ceremony will be taking place in Delhi.

    Is Priyanka Chopra on her way to Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha engagement? know details vma
    First Published May 13, 2023, 9:55 AM IST

    According to several news portal reports, actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha will exchange their memorable and awaited engagement vows on May 13 in Delhi. The big day is finally here. This intimate engagement ceremony and soiree will be graced by about 150 guests, including their loved ones and closest friends.

    It is a big day for Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha as the lovebirds are all set to get engaged today, May 13. The traditional engagement ceremony is all set to happen in Delhi. Just a few days back, the much-loved couple flew from Mumbai to Delhi together, and since then, it has been affirmed that the engagement ceremony is not just a rumour but a reality.

    It was also reported that the actress’s sister Priyanka Chopra would attend her wedding ceremony. But she will be there by her sister’s side even on her engagement day. A fan snapped the Citadel star at the London airport, and their selfie is going viral on social media as proof that the actress is headed to Delhi.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

    In the picture, which is going viral, Priyanka Chopra looks ravishing in casual attire. She is donning a brown-coloured oversized hoodie. She has left her hair open and is wearing a black coloured cap. The actress with a lovely smile and minimal makeup as she clicks a selfie with a fan. This picture was clicked at the London airport, and she is believed to be landing in Delhi this morning to attend Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s engagement ceremony.

