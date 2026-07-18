Jacqueline Fernandez's new song 'Jugni' is out and was initially praised for its music and visuals. However, the online conversation has been completely hijacked by an alleged wardrobe malfunction in the video.

Jacqueline Fernandez has a new song out, 'Jugni', but the reason she’s trending online has very little to do with the music. The entire social media conversation has instead fixated on an alleged wardrobe malfunction during the video. That's the story that has taken over. Initially, the song was generating the kind of buzz you'd expect.

There was talk about its music and its slick visuals, with Fernandez at the centre of it all. But that conversation didn't last. The internet, being the internet, quickly zeroed in on something else entirely. Users began pointing out a specific moment, claiming it showed a 'nip slip'.

From Music to Malfunction: How the Narrative Shifted

Once the allegation of a wardrobe malfunction surfaced, it completely dominated the discourse. The initial, more positive reactions to the song's artistic merits were almost immediately drowned out by this new controversy. This is why the actress's name began trending. The focus shifted squarely from the song as a piece of work to the controversy surrounding her appearance in it.

Scroll to load tweet…

It’s a classic case of a release being overshadowed by something entirely unintended. Make no mistake, the online chatter isn't about the song's composition or choreography anymore. It is now almost exclusively about this single, alleged moment, which has become the primary talking point for the song's release. For any artist, this is a frustrating turn of events. The work itself gets lost in the noise of a social media storm that has a life of its own. And so, while 'Jugni' is out, the story of its launch has become something else entirely.