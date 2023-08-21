Jacqueline Fernandez in New York: Actress participates in India Day Parade

Jacqueline Fernandez was among the Indian celebrities that attended New York's annual India Day Parade. Her pictures and videos are now going viral on the internet.

On Sunday afternoon, August 20, the world's largest India Day Parade began in New York City. The events drew a large crowd and marching formations made up of members of the Indian-American community. According to ANI, the march began at 12 p.m. (local time) at 38th Street and Madison Avenue in New York. The Federation of India Association in New York staged it as part of the 41st World Largest India Day Parade. Jacqueline Fernandez also marched in the procession.

Jacqueline attended the New York India Day procession. Several diaspora members, including spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, backed the ceremony.

Many people were spotted waving the Indian tricolour. They, too, were clothed in traditional garb. According to reports, the march included dancers and drummers. Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted waving the Indian tricolour during the procession. She was dressed in crimson.

The theme for this year was 'Mission Life,' which was also the name of a public campaign established by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Randhir Jaiswal, the Consul General of India in New York, also attended the march. According to ANI, he stated that India and the United States share democratic principles and that India's message is that it wishes to be a "force for global good."



On the work front, she will next be seen in Fateh, co-starring Sonu Sood. She also has Crakk, which stars Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal. She was most recently seen in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The picture bombed at the box office. She also appeared in Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's Selfiee in a special song titled Deewane.