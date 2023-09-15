Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jaane Jaan: Kareena Kapoor spills beans on Hollywood debut ahead of OTT debut

    Kareena Kapoor Khan discusses her future plans of entering Hollywood as she prepares for the September 21 premiere of her OTT ebut 'Jaane Jaan'.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 15, 2023, 2:00 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan has come a long way from her 2000 debut in 'Refugee'. With the crime thriller 'Jaane Jaan', in which Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat play crucial roles, she is prepared to dunk her toes in the OTT waters. After dominating the big screen for years, Kareena was recently asked if she was planning on working on any Hollywood projects and whether having two children helped her portray a protective mother in the movie 'Jaane Jaan' better. 

    Due to her busy schedule, Kareena Kapoor Khan stated in an interview with Free Press Journal that she faces "no temptations" to pursue a career in Hollywood, in the near future. "There are no temptations because I'm working very hard here." I have to give them time because I am a mother of two. They're still too young, she remarked. The actress was questioned about how being a devoted mother to her sons Jeh and Taimur would have influenced how she will act as a mother in her upcoming Netflix series Jaane Jaan.  “I am sure. I have played a mother before even in Ra One. I don’t really connect my personal life to my work, it's very different. Yes, maybe picking on some real motherly act happens; there is no conscious effort to pick up anything that I do as a real mom. Subconsciously it may come into play.” she told the press. 

    The actress stated she is "happy as everything has fallen in place" and that she always wanted to collaborate with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh on a thriller project. She also said that the film is a "perfect thriller." Kareena Kapoor Khan must be at the height of her excitement because the film is scheduled for release on September 21, 2023, which also happens to be the day before her 43rd birthday. Kareena plays a protective mother in the mystery-thriller, which is a Hindi translation of the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. 

    Last Updated Sep 15, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
