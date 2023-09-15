Is Govinda in legal trouble? Actor to be questioned by EOW in connection to Rs 1000 crore pan-India ponzi scam

Govinda seemed to be in serious difficulty. The Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has stated that the actor would be questioned in connection with the probe into a Rs 1000 crore pan-India Ponzi scheme. The fraud reportedly involves Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token), which allegedly ran an unlawful online Ponzi scheme in India while posing as a cryptocurrency investment enterprise.

According to TOI, Govinda praised the company's activities and would thus be questioned to acquire some information. "We will send a team to Mumbai shortly to question film star Govinda, who attended STA's grand function in Goa in July and promoted the company in some videos," EOW Inspector General JN Pankaj informed the entertainment portal.

Govinda is 'neither a suspect nor an accused' in the investigation, according to the EOW spokesman. He further stated that if it is proven that Govinda was just connected with the firm to promote it, he will be called as a witness in the case.

Meanwhile, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said the actor had no links with the crime. Speaking to the same entertainment page, he told the media propagates 'half-baked' news. "Govinda has nothing to do with the investigation. Govinda went via an agency for an event, and we have nothing to do with the firm or its branding. "The media has published all half-baked news," he stated.

It should be mentioned that the case has already resulted in multiple arrests. Gurtej Singh Sidhu and Nirod Das, the company's leaders in India and Odisha, were detained earlier this year. In addition to these two, Ratnakar Palai, an investment adviser from Bhubaneswar, was detained in August. For their suspected participation in the crime, lookout notices have also been issued against the company's chief, David Gez, a Hungarian national, and three other Indians from Rajasthan.