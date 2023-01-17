Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on

    Italian Cinema Legend Gina Lollobrigida, one of Europe's biggest performers in the 1950s and 1960s, has died at the age of 95.
     

    Italian actress Gina Lollobrigida dies at 95; actress had indirect connection with Bollywood - read on RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 17, 2023, 9:43 AM IST

    Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian screen legend, died at the age of 95, according to ANSA, citing family members. Her grandnephew, Italian Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida, announced her death on Twitter, calling her "one of the brightest stars of Italian cinematography and culture." Her death was also announced by RAI state media.

    Lollobrigida and Sophia Loren came to represent the earthy sexuality of Italian actresses in the 1950s and 1960s. After studying painting and sculpture, Lollobrigida became a popular beauty queen and model before making her first film appearance in 1946, in the swashbuckling adventure "The Black Eagle."

    Also Read: Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Fans comment on her latest airport look; here's what they said

    She was a major star in Europe by the early 1950s. She made her English-language film début opposite Humphrey Bogart and Jennifer Jones in John Huston's "Beat the Devil" in 1953.

    Also Read: Video and Photos: Siddharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday by cutting cake with fans

    In the 1956 adaption of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," she played Esmerelda to Anthony Quinn's Quasimodo. In King Vidor's 1959 Technicolor epic "Solomon and Sheba," she played Queen of Sheba to Yul Brynner's King Solomon.

    When her film appearances began to decline in the 1970s, Lollobrigida embarked on a new career as a photographer. She acted in films and on television occasionally, most notably in a recurring part in the US prime-time soap opera "Falcon Crest" in 1984.

    She ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the Italian Senate last year, telling the daily Corriere della Sera before the elections, "I was really weary of hearing politicians argue with each other without ever getting to the subject."

    Gina Lollobrigida's Bollywood connection: 
    The musical track of the hit song "love you Raja..." of film "Raja" was straight away lifted from the masterpiece melodic track of Gina starrer "Come September".

    Now listen to this track 

    Last Updated Jan 17, 2023, 9:43 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said RBA

    Is Shehnaaz Gill dating Guru Randhawa? Fans love their latest video; here's what they said (WATCH)

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH vma

    Sonu Sood slams a man to spit gutka in a viral video, says, 'Chal gutka phaink udhar' - WATCH

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club vma

    Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 5: Vijay, Ajith starrer Tamil actioner films join the Rs 100 crores club

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility' vma

    Siddharth Anand on directing Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, says, 'Directing SRK is a greater responsibility'

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire' vma

    Reasons to watch Abhay Deol - Rajshri Deshpande starrer compelling Netflix series 'Trial by Fire'

    Recent Stories

    Nepal plane crash: Kin of four UP passengers killed leave for Kathmandu to identify bodies AJR

    Nepal plane crash: Kin of four UP passengers killed leave for Kathmandu to identify bodies

    Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge no more; late actor's sister Priyanka Singh shares the news RBA

    Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge no more; late actor's sister Priyanka Singh shares the news

    Want to apply for a Schengen Visa? Here are some important steps to follow RBA

    Want to apply for a Schengen Visa? Here are some important steps to follow

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: It is enjoyable to cheer for my team with fans - Jorge Diaz ecstatic post City weekend Mumbai City Manchester Derby -ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'It is enjoyable to cheer for my team with fans' - Jorge Diaz ecstatic post City weekend

    China population falls for the first time in over 60 years

    China's population falls for the first time in over 60 years

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/3rd ODI: Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL - Mohammed Siraj-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Started focussing on white-ball cricket after a poor IPL' - Mohammed Siraj

    Video Icon
    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event

    NCP MP Supriya Sule's saree catches fire at Pune event (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    IND vs SL 2022-23 Kolkata ODI Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes' snt

    IND vs SL 2022-23: Dual role in ODIs keeping KL Rahul 'on his toes'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023 Budget 2023 expectations of Hyundai Motor India COO Tarun Garg

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Government has been very kind to the EV sector'

    Video Icon
    Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director Shashank Srivastava Budget 2023 expectations

    Auto Expo 2023: 'Support for hybrid and low emission vehicles in Budget 2023 would be great'

    Video Icon