Video and Photos: Siddharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday by cutting cake with fans
On Monday (January 16), actor Sidharth Malhotra became a year older. He'll be spending the day on the set of his next web series, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
The handsome and charming Sidharth Malhotra was spotted cutting a cake with the paparazzi on the occasion of his birthday.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
On his 38th birthday, the actor spent his day on the sets of his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu will be Sidharth's next release. Sidharth plays Indian intelligence operative Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, who disguises himself as a tailor named Tariq to pass on state secrets about Pakistan's nuclear capacity to India. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with him.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20. Besides Rashmika and Sidharth, the film also features Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Sidharth also has the forthcoming action-thriller Yodha, in which he co-stars with Disha Patani. It will be released in theatres on July 7, 2023. According to reports, the actor is set to marry his Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani later this month. Both actors have not yet announced any specifics about their wedding. Last night, Manish Malhotra was spotted outside Sidharth's house along with Karan Johar.