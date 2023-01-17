Video and Photos: Siddharth Malhotra celebrates his birthday by cutting cake with fans

On Monday (January 16), actor Sidharth Malhotra became a year older. He'll be spending the day on the set of his next web series, Indian Police Force, helmed by Rohit Shetty.

The handsome and charming Sidharth Malhotra was spotted cutting a cake with the paparazzi on the occasion of his birthday.

On his 38th birthday, the actor spent his day on the sets of his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Shantanu Bagchi's spy thriller Mission Majnu will be Sidharth's next release. Sidharth plays Indian intelligence operative Amandeep Ajitpal Singh, who disguises himself as a tailor named Tariq to pass on state secrets about Pakistan's nuclear capacity to India. Rashmika Mandanna co-stars with him.

Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20. Besides Rashmika and Sidharth, the film also features Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra.

