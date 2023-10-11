Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict

Madhura Naik conveyed the heartbreaking news that her cousin, sister and brother-in-law had been cruelly murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict.

Madhura Naik, a television actress renowned for episodes such as Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath and Tumhari Pakhi, has experienced a significant loss due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Madhura said in a recent Instagram post that Palestinian terrorists cruelly killed her brother-in-law and cousin sister.

Sharing the picture of her cousin sister on her social media feed, Madhura wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

Encouraging everyone to stand with Israel, she continued, “Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

In a separate video, the Naagin actress describes the anguish and pain she and her family are through. Her sister was described as a "kind and loving person," and her brother-in-law as a "hardworking and dedicated" man.

"The grief and emotions that I and my family are experiencing today cannot be expressed in words," Madhura can be heard saying. Israel is now in anguish. Her children, women, and streets are engulfed in flames, victims of Hamas' vengeance. Women, children, the elderly, and the vulnerable are all being targeted."

Following the worst day of violence in over 50 years, Israeli officials said on Sunday that they will cut off Gaza's supplies of power, gasoline, and merchandise. This decision was made by the country's Security Cabinet, which alerted Israeli forces that the offensive phase to restore their residents' security had begun.

More than 1,100 people have been murdered in Israel-Gaza conflict, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of a "long and difficult" battle ahead.

According to reports, the Israeli military has reclaimed control of border villages captured by Hamas forces during the offensive. However, Palestinian terrorists continued to launch rockets, sending off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.