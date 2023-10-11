Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict

    Madhura Naik conveyed the heartbreaking news that her cousin, sister and brother-in-law had been cruelly murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict.

    Israel-Palestine war: TV star Madhura Naik's relatives brutally murdered during the Hamas-Israel conflict RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2023, 9:37 AM IST

    Madhura Naik, a television actress renowned for episodes such as Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath and Tumhari Pakhi, has experienced a significant loss due to the Israel-Palestine conflict. Madhura said in a recent Instagram post that Palestinian terrorists cruelly killed her brother-in-law and cousin sister.

    Sharing the picture of her cousin sister on her social media feed, Madhura wrote, “Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

    Also Read: 'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

    Encouraging everyone to stand with Israel, she continued, “Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be.”

    In a separate video, the Naagin actress describes the anguish and pain she and her family are through. Her sister was described as a "kind and loving person," and her brother-in-law as a "hardworking and dedicated" man.

    "The grief and emotions that I and my family are experiencing today cannot be expressed in words," Madhura can be heard saying. Israel is now in anguish. Her children, women, and streets are engulfed in flames, victims of Hamas' vengeance. Women, children, the elderly, and the vulnerable are all being targeted."

    Following the worst day of violence in over 50 years, Israeli officials said on Sunday that they will cut off Gaza's supplies of power, gasoline, and merchandise. This decision was made by the country's Security Cabinet, which alerted Israeli forces that the offensive phase to restore their residents' security had begun.

    Also Read: Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    More than 1,100 people have been murdered in Israel-Gaza conflict, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning of a "long and difficult" battle ahead.

    According to reports, the Israeli military has reclaimed control of border villages captured by Hamas forces during the offensive. However, Palestinian terrorists continued to launch rockets, sending off air raid sirens in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

    Last Updated Oct 11, 2023, 9:37 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan celebrates Birthday with fans; Abhishek Bachchan joins via Aishwarya Rai's video call

    Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date ATG

    Pain Hustlers trailer OUT: Emma Blunt, Chris Evans starrer crime drama to release on THIS date

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Sweta Bachchan hugs father; grand daughter Navya Nanda wishes 'Nana' [Pictures] ATG

    Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Shweta Bachchan hugs father; grand daughter Navya Nanda wishes 'Nana' [Pictures]

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)RKK

    'Woke up with bomb sounds around me...' Nushrratt Bharuccha recounts Israel-Hamas war ordeal (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on October 11 Check fuel rate in Delhi Mumbai Chennai and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 11: Check fuel rate in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and more

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away anr

    Kerala: Karthyayani Amma, oldest literate woman in the state, passes away

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol ATG

    Aamir Khan announces bollywood comeback with 'Sitaare Zameen Par'; Teases upcoming film with Sunny Deol

    India vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi Check out traffic advisory gcw

    India vs Afghanistan, ICC World Cup 2023 match today in Delhi: Check out traffic advisory

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha rkn

    Kerala: School girl found dead inside home in Alappuzha

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon