    Leo REVIEW: Is Thalapathy Vijay’s action film worth watching? Read FIRST reaction

    Leo First review:  Thalapathy Vijay’s movie, which is helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, happens to be an action drama and also features Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand in key roles. Read the film's first few social media reviews
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2023, 1:27 PM IST

    Vijay Thalapathy's film Leo has been one of the year's most anticipated films, and there is no doubt about that. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, is an action thriller drama that also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Priya Anand. After teasing fans with beautiful posters, the creators recently revealed an interesting teaser that left everyone speechless.

    While everyone is looking forward to the debut of Leo, early reviews indicate that the film will leave the audience speechless. Everything about Leo will excite spectators, from Thalapathy Vijay's performance to the background soundtrack.

    Sharing the first review, film analyst Christopher Kanagaraj quoted Rathnakumar and tweeted, "Main Take Away from #Leo will be Thalapathy's Performance" along with a fire emoticon. 

    Amutha Bharathi also quoted Rathnakumar from an interview and wrote, "I watched #LEO and told LokeshKanagaraj that without even Anirudh's RR the movie is so much gripping and Superb. Just remember the theatre atmosphere after his BGM work, Fans will go crazy".

    Talking about Thalapthy Vijay starrer action thriller, Lokesh Kanagraj said, "Leo is a very special film for me. I have tried something experimental. I have no words to describe the amount of work that Vijay anna put in for this movie. And I am eager to show everything to the audience. We have completed the production, and the next three months are post-production".

    Interestingly, Leo will have a mind-boggling action sequence starring Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Arjun Sarja in a single frame that is sure to create an impression on the viewers. Leo will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2023, 1:27 PM IST
