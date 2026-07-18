Yami Gautam has won her first National Film Award for Best Actress for her role in the political thriller 'Article 370'. The actor shared her happiness, calling the award a culmination of her 14-year journey in the film industry.

Actor Yami Gautam bagged her career's first National Film Award for her role in the political thriller 'Article 370'. Gautam took best actress for her role in the film, a political drama centred on the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after the winners were announced on Friday, Yami took to X to share her happiness. Calling it a moment she will "cherish" forever, the actor said the honour was a reward for years of hard work and staying true to her craft. "Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life."

A Journey of Hope and Perseverance

Looking back at her 14-year journey in the film industry, Yami said the award feels like the result of years of "hope, perseverance" and an unwavering love for cinema. "For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty and let my performances speak for themselves. This honour feels like the culmination of a journey filled with hope, perseverance, resilience and an unwavering love for cinema."

Every journey has a moment that reminds you why you never gave up. Today is that moment for me. Receiving the National Award for Article 370 is an honour I will cherish for the rest of my life. For fourteen years, I have simply tried to stay true to my craft, work with honesty… — Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam) July 18, 2026

'A Deeply Personal Project'

The actor also said Article 370 was much more than just another film for her. Calling it a deeply personal project, she said the recognition is even more emotional because it was produced under her home banner. "It is a dream I have carried in my heart for years and today, I receive it with immense gratitude and humility. Article 370 was never just another film for me. It was a story I deeply believed in. The fact that it was our home production makes this recognition even more emotional and personal. Every challenge, every conversation and every day on set was driven by one shared purpose, to tell this story with honesty and conviction."

'The Beginning of a Greater Responsibility'

Ending her note on an emotional note, Yami said the award is "not the end of a dream" but the beginning of a greater responsibility. She also encouraged people to keep believing in their dreams. "Four faith gave me the strength to keep moving forward, even when the destination seemed far away. This award is not the end of a dream, it is the beginning of a greater responsibility. To keep growing, to keep taking risks and to keep telling stories that matter. Dreams do come true but only when passion refuses to give up. This one's for every dreamer who is still waiting for their moment. Never stop believing."

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the film also stars Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. (ANI)