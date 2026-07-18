The 72nd National Film Awards celebrated some of the finest performances in Indian cinema, with Yami Gautam taking home the Best Actress award for her acclaimed performance. The prestigious Best Actor honour was shared by Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty.

72nd National Film Awards were announced today, bringing good news for the Indian cinema fraternity. The awards recognised films certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) between January 1 and December 31, 2024. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards on Saturday, July 18.

Big Win For Yami, Mammotty and Kartik Aryan

Yami Gautam has bagged Best Actress in a Leading Role for Article 370. Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their films Bramayugam and Chandu Champion, respectively.

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About The National Awards

The announcement was made at the National Media Centre in New Delhi and streamed live on PIB India's YouTube channel. An 11-member jury led by filmmaker Jayaraj selected this year's winners after intricately evaluating entries from across the country. Let us tell you that the 2024 slate featured many critically acclaimed films, such as All We Imagine As Light and Laapataa Ladies. Not just that, the slate also had a place for commercial successes such as Pushpa 2: The Rule, Stree 2, Hanu Man, Manjummel Boys and Premalu that also emerged among the year's biggest hits.

Not Just Article 370

Not just Article 370, Rajkummar Rao starrer biographical drama Srikant has also bagged the best feature film award.