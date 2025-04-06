Lifestyle

Look Radiant: Recreate Jacqueline Fernandez's Hairstyles!

Simple Unique Hairstyles

Jacqueline Fernandez is a big face of Bollywood. Everyone likes her from outfits to acting. Meanwhile, here is a collection of the actress's simple but stylish hairstyles. 

Side Bun with Gajra

Side bun with gajra is perfect for a vintage and simple look with saree-lehenga. The actress has created a gajra bun with a sober saree which is giving a very sizzling look.

Stylish Bun Hairstyle

When it comes to saree, nothing is better than a bun. You can also make a messy bun like Jacqueline and then decorate it with big roses. This will make a simple saree heavy. 

Half Ponytail with Curls

Half ponytail is perfect for casual and outing. You can leave your hair open by making a half ponytail in the side or mid party. Then curl it layer by layer. 

Braids with Hair Accessories

Instead of open hair at a party-function, create a high braid like Jacqueline. This hair style has become a favorite of celebs. 

Barbie Doll Hairstyle

If you are carrying a gown or western dress then choose Jacqueline's Barbie doll hair. Where the hair is kept plain from the front, with a tiara braid and open hair in the middle.

Bun with Braid Hairstyle

Casual or traditional, bun with braid gives a very decent look. If you like to experiment with the look, then try it.

Be the High-Fashion Queen: Copy Jennifer Winget's Style

7 Lehenga Looks Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez

Feel Refreshing! Wear 7 Aqua Blue Sarees This Summer

Summer Drinks: Gond Katira Health Benefits and Recipes