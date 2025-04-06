Lifestyle

7 Lehenga Looks Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez

Silver Lehenga with Deep Neck Blouse

You can achieve a gorgeous look by wearing a silver lehenga at your brother-in-law's wedding. Pair this type of lehenga with minimal makeup and bold lipstick. 

Pink Lehenga with Paranda

When you dance to the song 'Lo Chali Main Apni Devar Ki Baraat Lekar' in a pink lehenga, everyone will be watching you. Pair this heavy lehenga with subtle makeup.

Satin Lehenga with Heavy Dupatta

If you want a classic lehenga look, then you can get a satin lehenga stitched with a half-sleeved blouse. Add a heavy dupatta to it. A green stone necklace will look great on this.

Floral Print Blue Lehenga

One of Jacqueline's looks is a very dreamy floral print blue lehenga. This look will give a fairy-like appearance, especially for a reception or post-wedding party.

Multicolor Heavy Work Lehenga

Jacqueline's multicolor lehenga, which is the best mix of traditional and modern, can be worn at a wedding morning puja or farewell.

Chiffon Blue Lehenga

If you don't want to wear a heavy lehenga, then you must have a chiffon lehenga in your wardrobe. You can style it on any occasion.

Slit Cut Skirt with Blouse

If you want to choose a skirt and blouse instead of a lehenga, then you can see this design. It will give you a modern look. You will find lehengas in the same pattern.

Feel Refreshing! Wear 7 Aqua Blue Sarees This Summer

Summer Drinks: Gond Katira Health Benefits and Recipes

Bhumika Bahl's 7 Magic Hacks: Essential Makeup Tips

Instant Rava Idli: Easy Recipe for Quick Summer Breakfast