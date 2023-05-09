Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Sobhita Dhulipala dating Naga Chaitanya? Know what actress finally has to say

    Sobhita Dhulipala is one big rage on the internet, and all thanks to her Instagram, she keeps her fans and followers hooked with her social media posts. And apart from being the vivacious woman she is, Sobhita has been picking up some exceptional work, and recently she was a part of Ponniyin Selvan 2 along with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, which made the 300 crore mark at the box office.

    Sobhita has made headlines for another critical reason: her alleged relationship with Naga Chaitanya. Since Chay recently split up with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, many opinionated people on the internet have dubbed Sobhita and Naga "home breakers" and accused them of being the cause of their split in light of the couple's vacation photos and lunch date in London that went viral. 

    Before Sobhita, Naga Chaitanya also stated his displeasure about bringing a third party into their affairs, stating that he and Samantha had already begun living separately two years prior and that their divorce had been finalised a year earlier and disappointed with Chay and Samantha's split, their followers.

    "It is only when the media speculates that things get awkward between us. In the public eye, that mutual respect is taken away. That's what I feel bad about. And do you know what is worse? They bring in a third party, someone not connected to my past, to create headlines out of that. It disrespects the third party with whom they unnecessarily involve my past.". 

