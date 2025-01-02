'Is she drunk?' Netizens ask as Mouni Roy FALLS outside Mumbai restaurant [WATCH]

Mouni Roy had an eventful New Year celebration with her husband Suraj Nambiar and close friend Disha Patani. However, her night took an unexpected turn when she tripped and fell while leaving the venue, sparking speculation among netizens about whether she was tipsy

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 11:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Actress Mouni Roy had a fun-filled evening with her husband Suraj Nambiar, best friend Disha Patani, and others on Tuesday to ring in the New Year. However, the celebration took an unexpected turn as she faced an unfortunate mishap while leaving the venue. As she was exiting, Mouni tripped and fell in front of numerous cameras, leading netizens to speculate about whether she was intoxicated or tipsy.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where Mouni can be seen leaving a posh Mumbai restaurant after celebrating the New Year with her loved ones. As she made her way to the car, the actress lost her balance and fell on the restaurant steps. Her husband Suraj and Disha were quick to come to her aid. Suraj was seen supporting her by holding her waist, ensuring she was safe while escorting her to the car.

As the video gained traction online, netizens began to comment on the incident, with some wondering if the actress had overindulged in partying. One user asked whether she was drunk, while another questioned if she had partied too much.

In other news, Mouni and Disha have become the latest BFFs in Bollywood. The two are often spotted together, sharing beautiful moments and traveling to scenic destinations around the world. Just last month, they were seen enjoying the serene beaches and the full moon during their girls' trip. The duo also posted pictures from their getaway on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni tied the knot with her longtime partner Suraj Nambiar on January 27, 2022, in a ceremony that combined both Malayali and Bengali traditions. While Suraj resides in Dubai, Mouni frequently divides her time between Mumbai and Dubai, balancing her professional commitments.

