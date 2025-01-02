Shweta Tiwari REVEALS how Ekta Kapoor played a prank before casting her in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Shweta Tiwari, best known for her role as Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, recently shared a humorous behind-the-scenes moment from the show’s casting process. She revealed how Ekta Kapoor playfully tricked her before offering the role that skyrocketed her to fame

Television queen Shweta Tiwari recently shared a lighthearted anecdote about how Ekta Kapoor amusingly tricked her before finalizing her for the iconic role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Reflecting on the playful prank, Shweta recalled how the incident, which occurred two decades ago, left her both nervous and surprised

Ekta first noticed Shweta in the show Aane Wala Pal and instantly envisioned her as the perfect fit for Prerna. Skipping conventional auditions, Ekta had Shweta try different roles to test her versatility. Over the course of a week, Shweta portrayed various personas, from a shy daughter-in-law in Kaleerein to a scheming antagonist in Karam Apna Apna and even a haughty diva in Kahin Kisi Roz

After these trials, Ekta decided to play a prank. She summoned Shweta under the guise of reprimanding her for tardiness—a recurring issue as Shweta was balancing work and caring for her newborn daughter, Palak Tiwari. Shweta, who was still new to the industry, nervously went to meet Ekta after pack-up late one evening

In their meeting, Ekta appeared stern, questioning Shweta about her punctuality and insinuating that the production team wouldn’t wait for her. Shweta, fearing she was in serious trouble, remained silent. To her astonishment, Ekta eventually burst into laughter and revealed her real intention: offering Shweta the role of Prerna. Ekta expressed that Prerna was a character she had dreamed of and believed Shweta was the perfect choice to bring it to life

Although Ekta asked if Shweta could commit to the role and maintain punctuality, Shweta wasn’t immediately sure if the offer was serious. It took a month of silence before she received a call for a look test, followed by a brief audition on the set of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Kasautii Zindagii Kay went on to become one of India’s most beloved television shows, airing from 2001 to 2008. Starring Cezanne Khan and Shweta Tiwari as Anurag and Prerna, the show became a massive hit, earning a special place in the hearts of viewers for its dramatic storytelling and unforgettable characters

