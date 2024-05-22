Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Is Rakhi Sawant's life at risk? Ex-husband Ritesh claims actress is getting death threats

    Ritesh's statements coincide with Rakhi Sawant's hospitalisation. The actress recently had surgery after doctors discovered a tumour in her uterus. He later shared that Rakhi’s surgery was successful.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband, has made a serious claim. On Tuesday (May 21), while talking to a few photographers in Mumbai, Ritesh said that certain individuals were harassing Rakhi and threatening her life. Ritesh claimed to know these people but refused to provide their identities, stating he wouldn't do so until he had all of the proof.

    "I will divulge everything; but, I need all of the proof first. I'm not frightened of anyone. I'll identify names, but first I need the evidence. I simply wanted to let you know that some people who claimed to be our supporters also participated in this dispute. I'll tell you who this individual is. We are contacting the police about it. We do not want a media trial. This is about Rakhi's security. People are upsetting her. "She is also receiving death threats," Ritesh explained.

    Ritesh's statements coincide with Rakhi Sawant's hospitalisation. The actress recently had surgery after doctors detected a malignancy in her uterus. Previously, Ritesh said that Rakhi's operation was successful. "Some folks were laughing a lot. I believe such people are inhumane because they make a mockery of someone's grief. (shows a photo of a tumour) Notice how widespread this myth is. Don't worry, Rakhi; we'll take care of you. Some individuals are still making unfounded claims and attempting to slander you. "Let me tell them, your time is up," he said. 

    On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant's former husband, Adil Khan Durrani, claimed that her hospitalisation was merely a drama to escape jail in the leak video case. "Doctors have said nothing. We don't know which hospital she's in. If it is a heart attack, I believe patients normally require oxygen masks, but Rakhi Sawant does not have one. She is simply doing this because she needs to submit to police soon. "This is just a drama to avoid going to jail," he informed us.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rakhi Sawant has been charged with defamation under Sections 500, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as complicity in criminal intent under Section 67(A) of the Information and Technology Act (IT Act), for electronically disseminating sexually explicit videos featuring Adil.

