Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar: The Revenge is creating huge buzz even before release. With strong advance bookings in India and impressive overseas numbers, the film has already become one of 2026’s highest-grossing titles.
Huge craze for premiere show bookings
Director Aditya Dhar's spy thriller, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', has opened its advance bookings for premiere shows. By the morning of March 13, the film had already sold around 4.7 lakh tickets. This has resulted in a gross collection of about ₹24.4 crore in India alone.
Paid premiere collection record broken in India
According to trade reports, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' has become the highest-grossing Indian film from paid premieres. It has broken the record previously held by Pawan Kalyan's 'They Call Him OG'. The 2025 film 'OG' had collected around ₹21 crore from its paid previews.
Dhurandhar 2's fantastic advance booking overseas
Even with the ongoing America-Israel and Iran conflict, 'Dhurandhar 2' is getting a fantastic response abroad. In North America (USA and Canada), the film is expected to earn around $3 million in its opening weekend. Out of this, about $1 million is likely to come just from the premiere shows.
Worldwide advance booking close to ₹60 crore
The advance bookings are reportedly strong in other regions like Europe, Asia, and Oceania as well. Trade analysts estimate that the film's worldwide advance booking has already touched about ₹60 crore. They believe this figure could soon cross the ₹100 crore mark once regular shows begin.
'Dhurandhar 2' becomes 2026's 4th highest-grossing film before release
If media reports are correct and 'Dhurandhar 2' has earned ₹60 crore from worldwide advance bookings, it has already become the fourth highest-grossing film of 2026 before its official release. Here are the top 3 highest-grossing Bollywood films of the year so far:
Film : Worldwide Collection
- Border 2: ₹463.81 crore
- O Romeo: ₹92.2 crore
- Mardaani 3: ₹76.85 crore
Re-release of 'Dhurandhar' creates a buzz
To build excitement for the sequel, the first part of 'Dhurandhar' was also re-released in theatres. The original film had already earned a massive ₹1350 crore worldwide. Now, it is being screened again on about 500 screens globally, which has further increased the buzz around the sequel.
