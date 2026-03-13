The teaser for Imtiaz Ali's next film, 'Mai Vaapas Aaunga,' has been released. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, the movie is a love story set during the 1947 Partition. It will hit theatres on June 12.

'Mai Vaapas Aaunga': A Story of Love and Partition

The critically acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali returns to the big screens with another heart-warming love story through the film titled 'Mai Vaapas Aaunga'. The teaser of the movie is finally out. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah in the lead roles, the film captures the journey "that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations and memories that refuse to fade away."

The one-minute and thirteen-second teaser opens with the narration of Diljit Dosanjh, which introduces the heartbreaking love story of Naseer as he rests on a hospital bed. In the film, Vedang Raina portrays the young version of Naseer while Sharvari dons the character of his lover.

As per the teaser, the makers describe the movie as a story of "love and longing" due to the partition between India and Pakistan in 1947. The music of the film is composed by AR Rahman, while the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil. The movie is jointly produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Mohit Choudhary, and Shibhasish Sarkar under the banner of Window Seat Film and presented by Applause Entertainment. Imtiaz Ali shared the teaser on his Instagram handle today. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial)

Imtiaz Ali on Telling a Partition Story

Talking about the teaser, Imtiaz Ali said, "Can love really be lost? Can home be taken away from someone's heart? The biggest story of the century is migration. I feel privileged to get the chance to tell such a story on celluloid. This tale of fiction derives almost entirely from stories of people during the Partition. The past is always present. And decades later, when all incidents of woe have been spoken of, what remains is the early feeling of love that was too personal to share. The nostalgia of who we love and where we belong lives with us forever. This personal treasure sustains us and defines the quality of our lives," as quoted in a press note.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on June 12.

Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh's Previous Success

This movie marks the second collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh and Imtiaz Ali after the breakout success of the OTT film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' in 2024. The film follows the story of Punjab's iconic folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila, often called the "Elvis of Punjab."

Chamkila rose to fame in the 1980s for his bold songs and energetic performances, but his life was tragically cut short in 1988 when he and his wife, Amarjot Kaur, were killed at the age of 27. Released on Netflix in April 2024, Amar Singh Chamkila also starred Parineeti Chopra and was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. The film's live-recorded folk music and emotionally driven storytelling have been widely appreciated. Diljit also won his first-ever International Emmy nomination this year for his performance in the film.