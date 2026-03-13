Mary Kom to Dangal: 5 Inspiring Movies to Watch With Kids This Summer
Movies aren’t just for entertainment; some leave us with powerful life lessons. They inspire us to chase dreams and stay strong. Here are five inspiring films to enjoy with kids during the summer holidays
Image Credit : moviekoop.com
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag (A great life hidden in a run)
This film is based on the life of Indian athlete Milkha Singh. After losing his family as a child, he overcame immense struggles. Through sheer hard work and discipline, he became one of India's greatest athletes. Farhan Akhtar's performance was widely praised. The movie teaches kids to never accept defeat.
Image Credit : UTV Motion Pictures/Youtube
Dangal (A story that showed the power of girls)
This movie tells the real-life story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. Aamir Khan plays their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. He initially wanted a son but soon realised his daughters had the potential to be champions. He trained them hard, and they went on to win medals for India. The film shows that with hard work, anyone can achieve their dreams.
Image Credit : Eros Universe Super Cinema/Youtube
English Vinglish (A film that told how important self-confidence is)
Sridevi plays a simple homemaker in this film. Her family often makes her feel small because she isn't fluent in English. During a trip to America, she secretly joins an English-speaking course. This journey helps her find new friends and, more importantly, her own self-confidence. The movie sends a powerful message about the importance of self-respect.
Image Credit : Viacom18 Studios/Youtube
Mary Kom
This film is a biopic of Indian boxing champion Mary Kom, with Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. Coming from a small village, Mary Kom fought against all odds to pursue her passion. The movie beautifully shows how she balanced her career, family, and motherhood without ever giving up on her dream. It's a great lesson for kids on the power of perseverance.
Image Credit : Bollywood Premium/Youtube
Pad Man
This inspiring film tackles a major social issue. Akshay Kumar plays a man who discovers that women in his village struggle with menstrual hygiene because they can't afford sanitary pads. He decides to create a low-cost machine to produce them himself. The movie shows how one person's determination can spark a huge change in society and create awareness.
