Dangal (A story that showed the power of girls)

This movie tells the real-life story of wrestlers Geeta and Babita Phogat. Aamir Khan plays their father, Mahavir Singh Phogat. He initially wanted a son but soon realised his daughters had the potential to be champions. He trained them hard, and they went on to win medals for India. The film shows that with hard work, anyone can achieve their dreams.