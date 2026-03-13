Makers of 'Cocktail 2' unveiled posters of Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon, announcing the first look teaser release in theatres on March 18. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film has officially wrapped its shooting.

One of the much-awaited films, 'Cocktail 2', has been stirring a lot of buzz since its announcement. Featuring Shahid Kapoor in the lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, the film has officially begun its countdown, with makers now sharing a major update.

First Look Teaser and Posters Unveiled

On Friday, Maddock Films debuted posters of the actors from the upcoming sequel, announcing that the film's first look teaser will be released in theatres on March 18. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV0Zb3uDC8_/ "First Look This Wednesday Only In Theatres. Cocktail 2," the makers added. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV0ZWkEDOzM/

The posters capture Shahid, Rashmika, and Kriti seated inside a car, teasing a relaxed and playful road trip. https://www.instagram.com/p/DV0ZIwUjNfn/

Production and Shoot Wrap

Cocktail 2 is written by Luv Ranjan and directed by Homi Adajania. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. While the makers have kept the details about the storyline under wraps, the team has officially wrapped its shoot.

Homi took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture from the wrap party. In the picture, Shahid, Rashmika and Kriti are seen smiling with the director. Along with the picture, Homi also added a caption, calling it "a tad special." "Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys," he wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DUJbt8njMgI/

About the Original 'Cocktail'

The original 'Cocktail' (2012) centred on a contemporary love triangle between Gautam Kapoor (Saif Ali Khan), Veronica Melaney (Deepika Padukone), and Meera Sahni (Diana Penty).

