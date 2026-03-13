Netflix has greenlit a sequel to its Oscar-nominated animated film 'KPop Demon Hunters'. Original creators Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans will return to write and direct the next chapter in the successful saga.

Creators Express Excitement

"We're thrilled to bring back the HUNTR/X saga," said Maggie Kang, expressing pride as a Korean filmmaker. "There's so much more to this world we've built, and I'm excited to show you. This is only the beginning."

Chris Appelhans added, "These characters are like family to us. We're excited to write their next chapter and push the boundaries of music, animation, and story."

Original Film's Massive Success

Although Netflix did not reveal when the sequel would premiere on their streaming platform, they'd previously shared that the first film had amassed over 500 million views since its June 2025 debut, as per E! News. It also became an award season favourite, picking up the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for "Golden"--categories the movie is also nominated for at the upcoming March 15 Oscars.

Release Date and Cast Hints

The sequel's release date remains under wraps, but fans can expect more updates soon. The original film's singing voices, EJAE (Rumi), Audrey Nuna (Mira), and Rei Ami (Zoey), had hinted at a possible sequel, with EJAE saying "Stay tuned" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, according to E! News.

KPop Demon Hunters is nominated for two Oscars, with the awards ceremony taking place on March 15. (ANI)