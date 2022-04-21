Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her ‘vulgar video'? FIR filed against actress (Watch)

According to reports, Rakhi Sawant has been allegedly charged for making fun of the 'Adivasi' community.

Rakhi Sawant has found herself on the wrong side of the law after an FIR was filed against her over a video that recently went viral. According to India.com, an FIR has been filed against her over a video where she seemed to mock the Adivasi community people while dressed in a tribal outfit.

In the video shared by Bollywood's popular photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be heard saying that she is dressed in complete tribal looks. The report, suggests that Jharkhand’s Kendriya Sarna Samiti has allegedly lodged FIR against Rakhi for posted a ‘vulgar video.’



The report further said that Rakhi had hurt Kendriya Sarna Samiti and the tribal community's feelings also, that an action should be taken against Rakhi under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

"We want Rakhi Sawant to publicly apologise before the tribal community; if she does not, we will continue our campaign against her," the head added, according to the report.

Last week, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani posted a video on social media in which Rakhi Sawant is dressed in her 'Adivasi style.' However, it appears that netizens were not impressed. Netizens began trolling the Bigg Boss star shortly after the video was uploaded on social media.

While some of the followers inquired about Rakhi's designer, others compared her style to Urfi Javed's. "Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed's ancestor." One of the social media users remarked, "Now it's evident." Another user joked that Rakhi dressed up like this to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.