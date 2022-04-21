Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her ‘vulgar video'? FIR filed against actress (Watch)

    According to reports, Rakhi Sawant has been allegedly charged for making fun of the 'Adivasi' community.
     

    Is Rakhi Sawant in trouble for her vulgar video? FIR filed against actress RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Apr 21, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Rakhi Sawant has found herself on the wrong side of the law after an FIR was filed against her over a video that recently went viral. According to India.com, an FIR has been filed against her over a video where she seemed to mock the Adivasi community people while dressed in a tribal outfit. 

    In the video shared by Bollywood's popular photographer Viral Bhayani, Rakhi can be heard saying that she is dressed in complete tribal looks. The report, suggests  that Jharkhand’s Kendriya Sarna Samiti has allegedly lodged FIR against Rakhi for posted a ‘vulgar video.’


    The report further said that Rakhi had hurt Kendriya Sarna Samiti and the tribal community's feelings also, that an action should be taken against Rakhi under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

    Also Read: Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    "We want Rakhi Sawant to publicly apologise before the tribal community; if she does not, we will continue our campaign against her," the head added, according to the report.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Khwahish Gal (@khwahish_gal)

    Last week, the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani posted a video on social media in which Rakhi Sawant is dressed in her 'Adivasi style.' However, it appears that netizens were not impressed. Netizens began trolling the Bigg Boss star shortly after the video was uploaded on social media. 

    Also Read: Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    While some of the followers inquired about Rakhi's designer, others compared her style to Urfi Javed's. "Rakhi Sawant, Urfi Javed's ancestor." One of the social media users remarked, "Now it's evident." Another user joked that Rakhi dressed up like this to attend Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding.

    Last Updated Apr 21, 2022, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jersey Twitter Review Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur Pankaj Kapur film drb

    Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur film

    Oh My Dog movie: Arun Vijay talks about his bond with pup 'Simba' and more than 100 dogs RBA

    Oh My Dog movie: Arun Vijay opens up about his bond with pup 'Simba' and more than 100 other dogs

    Yash 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more RBA

    Yash's 'KGF: Chapter 2' crosses Rs 250 Cr in just 7 days in the Hindi belt; read more

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi drb

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Elaichi

    Recent Stories

    English Premier League, EPL 2022-23: How much transfer budget will Manchester United hand Erik ten Hag ahead of mass exodus?-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: How much transfer budget will Manchester United hand Erik ten Hag ahead of mass exodus?

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal-dnm

    Karnataka farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekar joins AAP in presence of Arvind Kejriwal

    Jersey Twitter Review Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur Pankaj Kapur film drb

    Jersey Twitter Review: Shahid Kapoor hits six in Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur film

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon - adt

    MHT CET 2022: Maharashtra CET to be held in August; dates to be released soon

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured-dnm

    Oxygen plant explodes in Nepal, Indian killed, 2 more injured

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon