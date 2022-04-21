Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu have become proud parents to a baby boy. Kajal gave birth to their first child on Tuesday, April 19. A day after their son’s arrival in the world, proud parents Kajal and Gautam revealed the name of their baby boy. Taking to Instagram, Kajal Aggarwal’s husband Gautam Kitchlu revealed the name of their son. The couple has named their baby boy ‘Neil Kitchlu’.

“Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings ❤️🙏🏻 @kajalaggarwalofficial,” Gautam Kitchlu’s post on Instagram read.

The post was also shared by Kajal Aggarwal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal on her Instagram profile. Taking to the stories while reposting Gautam Kitchlu’s post, Nisha wrote: “Yesterday morning was very good. We welcome our precious munchkin who makes our world so much more beautiful. The most beautiful eyes.. his twinkling lights brightened up our day. His tiny little feet and hand, the perfect nails if you please. We are thrilled to have you in our world Neil Kitchlu,” wrote Nisha while congratulating her sister and brother-in-law.

Days before Kajal Aggarwal’s delivery, Nisha Aggarwal had shared a snap of her baby boy with a message that said he is waiting for the arrival of his younger brother/sister. The same post was also shared by Kajal on her Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had announced the news about the actress’s pregnancy on New Year’s. The actress, during the nine months of her pregnancy, concentrated on keeping herself active and fit. She also often shared pictures while flaunting her baby bump.

On the professional front, Kajal Aggarwal will be seen next in Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan starrer ‘Acharya’, a trailer of which was dropped recently. The actress was last seen opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Hey Sinamika, co-starring actress Aditi Rao Hydari.

