Malaika Arora and Harsh Mehta Spotted in Italy; Fans Speculate Bond [PHOTOS]
Bollywood’s evergreen diva Malaika Arora is once again making waves after a photo with Harsh Mehta went viral, sparking widespread speculation about a possible new relationship.
Viral Italy Photo Sparks Rumours
A photo of Malaika Arora with Harsh Mehta went viral recently, taken during Valentine’s week in Italy. It shows them near Rome’s iconic Trevi Fountain, fueling dating speculations. In the picture, Malaika looks stylish in a black trench coat, while Harsh takes a selfie. Fans are reading into their body language as a sign that this may be more than friendship.
Earlier Sightings and Speculations
Malaika and Harsh were first spotted together in October 2025 at a concert in Mumbai. They were also seen at the airport, which added momentum to rumours about their relationship. Fans began connecting the dots, suggesting that their chemistry could be real. Despite all this, neither Malaika nor Harsh has confirmed the nature of their relationship, keeping everyone guessing.
Who Is Harsh Mehta?
Reports suggest that Harsh Mehta is a Mumbai-based diamond merchant, aged 33. He is 19 years younger than the 52-year-old Malaika, making the age difference a talking point among fans. Some also speculate that Harsh may simply be part of Malaika’s professional circle or management team. Malaika has previously said that people often link her name with anyone she’s seen with, which isn’t always true.
Malaika’s Style and Public Image
In the viral Italy photos, Malaika looks effortlessly chic with minimal makeup and a black trench coat. She appears relaxed and comfortable alongside Harsh, which has caught the attention of fans and social media users alike. The scenic backdrop of the Trevi Fountain and their casual poses added to the buzz, making people wonder if the stylish diva is stepping into a new chapter in her personal life.
Past Relationship With Arjun Kapoor
Malaika’s last relationship was with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is 12 years younger than her. The couple started dating in 2018, went public in 2019, and mutually parted ways in 2024 after six years together. Despite the breakup, both have maintained respect and cordiality. Fans now watch closely, curious if Malaika is moving on with someone new.
