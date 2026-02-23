- Home
Akshay Kumar Love Story: When Khiladi Kumar got thrashed for singing to his college crush!
Akshay Kumar, just dropped a bombshell on 'Wheel of Fortune India', sharing a hilarious story from his college days. Turns out, he and a friend once got a solid thrashing from neighbours for trying to serenade his crush outside her house!
Akshay Kumar's first love from his college days
Akshay Kumar's romance turned into a disaster!
Akshay then revealed what happened next. As soon as they finished the song, the neighbours came out. 'We both got a proper beating,' Akshay said, laughing. He added that sometimes you have to face such problems when trying to win someone's heart.
Akshay's name was linked to many heroines in the 90s
When did Akshay Kumar first meet Twinkle Khanna?
Akshay Kumar tied the knot with Twinkle Khanna on January 17, 2001. According to reports, they first met during a photoshoot. They grew closer while shooting for the film 'International Khiladi'. The couple now has two children, a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.
What is Wheel of Fortune India?
