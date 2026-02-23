The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) 2026 honoured late Bollywood legend Dharmendra in its 'In Memoriam' segment with a moving tribute performance by singer Jessie Ware, celebrating his iconic career and global legacy.

BAFTA 2026 Honours Dharmendra in 'In Memoriam'

The prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) paid a heartfelt tribute to Bollywood legend Dharmendra during its 'In Memoriam' segment at the BAFTA 2026 awards, celebrating the enduring legacy of one of Indian cinema's most iconic figures.

In a moment that beautifully bridged cultures, the legendary actor was honoured during a deeply moving performance by acclaimed British singer-songwriter Jessie Ware. Ware, during the 'In Memoriam' segment of the BAFTA 2026, delivered an emotional version of Barbra Streisand's 'The Way We Were', marking a sombre moment in which those who passed away last year were commemorated.

A special video montage accompanied Ware's live performance, highlighting the life, career, and achievements of the late actor. The package showcased Dharmendra's memorable journey in cinema, blending visuals of his iconic roles with reflections on his contributions to the global film industry. The legendary actor, Dharmendra, passed away on November 24, 2025, in Mumbai. As Ware's soulful performance echoed through the auditorium, the atmosphere was transformed into a celebration of cinematic artistry, resilience and timeless storytelling. Dharmendra's presence in the montage reinforced his status as a global icon whose work transcended borders, inspiring generations of filmmakers, actors and audiences alike.

BAFTA on Remembering Industry Colleagues

"Over the last year, we have sadly lost many friends and colleagues from the film industry, and we now take a moment to pay tribute to them with a special performance from Jessie Ware. The tributes we pay at our Film, Games and Television Awards are moments for pause, reflection and remembrance of all the extraordinarily talented people who dedicated their lives to the screen arts," stated the official social media handle of BAFTA.

Remembering the 'He-Man' of Bollywood

Dharmendra, widely celebrated for his versatility and charismatic screen presence, left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema with memorable performances in films like 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Sholay', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', and 'Anupama', among several others. Known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, he inspired millions of fans worldwide and significantly shaped the Indian film industry with his dedication, professionalism, and contributions both on and off screen. (ANI)