Hrithik Roshan has sparked controversy after commenting on the political aspects of Dhurandhar while praising the film. Fans and netizens are now demanding clarification, as his remarks have ignited a heated online debate.

All eyes are on Hrithik Roshan as he opened up about the political dimensions of his latest film, Dhurandhar. Dhurandhar is doing exceptionally well at the box office and overseas, and critics have praised it. Some of these legends included Akshay Kumar.

Hrithik Roshan's Review Of Dhurandhar

Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram storytelling platform and said, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex, let the story take control, spin them, shake them until what they want is purged out of them onto the screen. Dhurandhar is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema."

Sharing an opinion on the political dynamics: "I may disagree with the politics of it and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing".

Hrithik Roshan Gets Trolled For 'Disagreement With Political Parties' In Dhurandhar

A section of the audience brought forth the claim that Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' portrays the atrocities committed by Pakistani terrorists and the massive implications involved in their bomb blasts for India. According to them, Hrithik's comment indirectly leans towards sympathetic behavior for the rogues who perform terrorism or, otherwise, the film shows some kind of political bias. Some have described him as being "tone-deaf" when one brings the term "India" into the light concerning the enormous losses the country has suffered through terrorism over the years.

Others think that Hrithik Roshan was referring to the offensive tinge for a particular political party that has been described in the narrative. The interpretation further ignited the argument as people seem to get divided over supporting this view while many thought he spoiled a-naturalization of a movie that reflects grim realities.

Fans Now Demanding Justification

What began as a simple congratulatory message spiraled into a full-blown controversy, wherein fans are now demanding clarification from Hrithik on what exactly he disagreed with. The actor has been silent since the crisis erupted, which leaves notions as well as heated discussions open.

Meanwhile, as Dhurandhar continued to rake up the moolahs at the box office, Hrithik's comment created an unexpected stir around the film. Whether he will thus attend to this issue remains a pending question, but for now, the conversation shows no signs of slowing down.