How to choose the right plan?

When choosing a plan, focus on three things: your monthly budget, your daily data usage, and whether you need just one OTT app or several. If you're a light user, plans like the ₹100 or ₹202 ones will work just fine. But if you watch movies, web series, and live matches every day, then a plan like the ₹398, ₹449, or the one under ₹500 will be a better fit. In 2026, telecom companies have definitely saved users from the hassle of buying separate OTT subscriptions. By choosing the right recharge plan, you can get data, calling, and entertainment all in one go. Just remember to check the plan's terms on the company's official website or app before you recharge, as benefits and prices can change over time.