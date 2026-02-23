- Home
- Reliance Jio Plans: Stop Paying Extra! Get Free JioHotstar With These Recharge Packs
JioHotstar Free Recharge Plan: If you don't want to buy a separate subscription to watch JioHotstar, then these cheap recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, and VI can be super useful.
One recharge for movies, matches, and web series for free! The best plans of 2026 are here
If you love watching movies, web series, and live matches on your phone but hate buying separate OTT subscriptions, telecom companies have made life easier in 2026. Now, you can enjoy the full OTT experience right with your recharge plan. The best part? These plans even include JioHotstar access, giving you a complete entertainment package without burning a hole in your pocket. In this gallery, we're breaking down which plans from Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (VI) offer JioHotstar and other OTT benefits, so you can pick the perfect one for your budget.
OTT fun on a low budget: Jio's ₹100 plan
If you're on a tight budget and just want a taste of OTT, Jio's ₹100 plan is a great entry-level option. It gives you 5GB of high-speed data for 30 days and, most importantly, access to JioHotstar on both mobile and TV. This plan is perfect for light users, students, or anyone who doesn't use a lot of data. Getting OTT access at such a low price is its biggest plus point.
Jio's full entertainment pack under ₹500
If you binge-watch web series, movies, and sports daily, Jio's plan under ₹500 offers much more value. For 28 days, you get a total of 56GB data (that's about 2GB per day), unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and True 5G support. This plan bundles JioHotstar with other platforms like YouTube Premium, Prime Video Mobile, Sony LIV, ZEE5, and Discovery+. Basically, you get access to multiple apps with just one recharge. It's an all-in-one package for people who need both data and a lot of OTT content.
Airtel ₹449 plan: More data, multi-OTT access
Airtel designed its ₹449 plan for users who consume a lot of data. It offers 4GB of data daily for 28 days, along with 5G support, unlimited local and STD calls, and 100 SMS per day. With this plan, you get access to JioHotstar, Google One, Sony LIV, and Apple Music. If you use cloud storage and music apps in addition to video streaming, this plan could be the right choice for you.
Airtel ₹398 plan: A balance of budget and performance
The ₹398 plan is for those who don't want to spend too much but still need a good amount of daily data. It comes with 2GB of data per day for 28 days, unlimited 5G, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS. This plan includes JioHotstar access along with Adobe Express Premium. This extra benefit can be really useful for people who create Reels, posters, or other social media content.
VI ₹202 plan: Many OTT platforms at a low price
VI's ₹202 plan targets users who want access to many apps on a small budget. It offers a validity of about one month with 5GB of total data and JioHotstar access for both mobile and TV. On top of that, it also gives you benefits for platforms like Sony LIV, Lionsgate Play, Playflix, Fancode, and Manoramax. If you like watching different kinds of content, this plan could be an interesting option for you.
How to choose the right plan?
When choosing a plan, focus on three things: your monthly budget, your daily data usage, and whether you need just one OTT app or several. If you're a light user, plans like the ₹100 or ₹202 ones will work just fine. But if you watch movies, web series, and live matches every day, then a plan like the ₹398, ₹449, or the one under ₹500 will be a better fit. In 2026, telecom companies have definitely saved users from the hassle of buying separate OTT subscriptions. By choosing the right recharge plan, you can get data, calling, and entertainment all in one go. Just remember to check the plan's terms on the company's official website or app before you recharge, as benefits and prices can change over time.
