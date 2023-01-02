Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Qala star Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma? Check out this picture

    Tripti Dimri and Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma have been linked for quite some time. The couple recently made it official with a romantic picture. Take a look

    Richa Barua
    First Published Jan 2, 2023, 8:58 AM IST

    Tripti Dimri recently posted a romantic photo on her Instagram stories with Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “My” with a red heart emoji. Soon after the photo went viral, fans wondered if she has confirmed their rumoured relationship.

    Interestingly, Tripti has been featured in two films backed by Karnesh Ssharma as the producer, namely, ‘Bulbul’ and the latest one being ‘Qala’. In the photo, Triptii was seen hugging Karnesh. While the picture was shared by one of their close friends, the actress reshared the same and put a bundle of heart emojis. 

    Previously, in an interview with a news outlet, the actress spoke about her friendship with Anushka and Karnesh, saying, "It's been a fantastic friendship with them. They are diligent and well-mannered folks. They are also outsiders, having had no industry support. What's fascinating is that they're both fearless. Their motivations are quite evident. They produce films and communicate stories that they believe in, which is really inspirational, and I even want to learn from them as an actor."

    When asked about her connection with Karensh, the actress appeared to corroborate the same stating, "The ship has already gone, that's all I can say for now."

    Triptii Dimri's performance in Qala received acclaim. The psychological thriller, directed by Anvita Dutt, starred Triptii as a renowned singer searching for recognition from her mother and how she navigates her relationship with her. Babil Khan, Irrfan Khan's son, made his cinematic debut as well. Anushka Sharma also had a brief appearance in the flick.

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2023, 8:57 AM IST
