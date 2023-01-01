When Vidya Balan faced casting couch by a Tamil director; here's what happened NEXT

Mission Mangal actress Vidya Balan once opened up about her casting couch experience and other encounters in the film industry, which allegedly shattered her confidence during the earlier days of her film career.

Vidya Balan, the brilliant actress most renowned for her emotionally charged performances on film, turns 43 today. The Padma Shri awardee is picky about the roles she takes on and has a few projects in the works. The National Award-winning actress is said to be organising a special birthday party with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and family members this year. Vidya Balan's single release, Jalsa, earned rave reviews in 2022, making it a wonderful year for her.



Vidya Balan, one of the most gifted performers in the Indian film business, has discussed some of her worst experiences in the past. In an interview with the main entertainment website Pinkvilla, the actress stated that her career path hasn't been straightforward, citing several challenges and the unpleasant experiences of the casting couch.



Vidya Balan, married to Siddharth Roy Kapur, founder of Roy Kapur Films and the President of Film and Television Producers Guild of India, said, "One day I remember I was in Chennai and this director came to meet me. I said let's sit in the coffee shop and he kept insisting that he wants to talk to me and that we should go to the room. I left the door of my room open and he left within five minutes. This incident suddenly struck me today when I'm talking about this."

One incident which scarred Vidya Balan:

"Someone said that 'Dress like this, she has no business coming out, she should stay home," the actress continued. That had affected me so profoundly that for a long time, I would have nightmares about it and become enraged. I'm not letting the loudness bother me today."

Vidya Balan further said, "There was another Tamil film that was agreed upon through a phone call. Things were not organised in the way that they are today...I didn't know any better so I was like okay and committed to doing the film. I land up in Chennai and I shot with him for a day and I really felt uncomfortable with the kind of humour that was present in the film. I left the film and then they sent me a legal notice."

Vidya Balan's difficult time while dealing with rejection:

"Down south, there were a lot of rejections. There were several Malayalam films, but I was replaced in every one of them. I was working on a Tamil film at the time, and I got fired... My parents had gone with me because they were concerned about me... I'd really started to fade. We went to see the producer. 'Just look at her, does she seem like a heroine?' remarked the producer as he showed us film clips. 'I was not in favour of accepting her at all, it was the director who persisted,' he claimed."

Vidya Balan admitted to having a hard time dealing with rejection. "I felt unattractive... For months, I felt like sh*t, and I don't believe I ever glanced in the mirror... I wasn't pleased with what I saw since I believed I was unattractive... For the longest time, I refused to forgive that man, but he has taught me that I must love and accept myself as I am."



Meanwhile, Vidya Balan was most recently seen in the film 'Jalsa,' where she delivered a powerful performance. Suresh Triveni directed the film, which also starred Shefali Shah. The actress played a working journalist in the film, while Shefali played her housekeeper. Vidya has several projects in the works, including one with Scam actor Pratik Gandhi. Ileana D'cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy will also play important parts in the next film.