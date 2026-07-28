Jr NTR has suffered a shoulder injury and has been advised 6 to 8 weeks of rest. His team released an official statement confirming he is in stable condition and requested fans and media not to panic or spread unverified reports.

Jr NTR Suffers Shoulder Injury

Actor Jr NTR has recently suffered a shoulder injury, and doctors have advised him to take six to eight weeks of rest. His team shared an official health update, assuring fans that Jr NTR is in stable condition and there's no cause for panic.

Team Issues Official Statement

"We would like to reassure all fans, well-wishers, and members of the media that there is absolutely no cause for panic. NTR is currently in stable condition, resting comfortably, and receiving the highest standard of medical care," his team informed.

"The media and the public are kindly requested to avoid speculation or circulating unverified reports. Official updates concerning his recovery and resumption of work commitments will be shared through authorized channels as appropriate. NTR and his team extend their deepest gratitude to everyone for their outpouring of love, prayers, and continued support," the statement further read.

Details on Upcoming Film 'NTRxTrivikram'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jr NTR will be next seen in Trivikram Srinivas' film. The project was officially announced by NTR through social media in June. "The Son of Shiva. The Pride of Parvathi. The Eternal Commander. And, once again with TRIVIKRAM. #NTRxTrivikram," Jr NTR wrote in the caption.

Featuring a trident and spear merging alongside a DNA motif, the poster carries the intriguing tagline, "One Spear, One Purpose... One Divine Reckoning." The makers have positioned the film as a grand mythological spectacle, promising a divine cinematic experience inspired by mythology and rooted in powerful storytelling, as stated in a press release. Conceived on a grand scale and rooted in divinity, the film promises a powerful blend of mythology-inspired storytelling, intense emotions, breathtaking action and spectacular world-building.

Crew and Production

The film's music will be composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is jointly produced by S. Radha Krishna (China Babu) under the prestigious Haarika & Hassine Creations banner and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under NTR Arts. (ANI)