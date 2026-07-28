Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna, penned a heartfelt Instagram note requesting people to call her by her married name, Anna Konidala. She revealed she officially took her husband's surname after their marriage in 2013, not Anna Lezhneva.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan's wife, Anna, has penned a heartfelt note asking people to call her Anna Konidala. In her post, she said that she officially took her husband's surname after their marriage in 2013

"A name is such a personal thing. With my birthday coming up soon, I felt like it's finally the right moment to write this. I've been meaning to do it ever since I started this Instagram account. I wrote it, deleted it... came back to it again. And I just couldn't find the right way to say it. Most people first got to know me as Anna Lezhneva, because that's the name that was everywhere when news about our marriage came out," her post read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Konidala (@anna.konidala)

"The funny thing is, our marriage certificate is actually the last official document where that surname appears. On that day, I took my husband's surname and became Anna Konidala. So if you've read this far, I just have one small request. Please call me Anna Konidala. That's my name, and it's the one I feel like myself with. Thank you for understanding. It really means a lot to me," Anna further said.

Anna also shared a throwback picture with Pawan Kalyan from their trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia. "P.S. The photo was taken during our very first trip to Saint Petersburg, Russia, together," she added.

Pawan Kalyan's Personal Life

Pawan Kalyan, the younger brother of actors Chiranjeevi and Nagendra Babu, made his acting debut with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996. He was previously married to Nandini and actor-model Renu Desai.

Pawan married Nandini in 1997, but soon their marriage ended. He later tied the knot with Renu Desai in 2009, and they parted ways in 2012. The former couple shares two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. In 2013, Pawan married Anna, who is originally from Russia. They have two children together, Polena Anjana Pawanova and Mark Shankar Pawanovich.(ANI)