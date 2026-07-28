Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a cute story about her daughter grooving and enjoying her iconic dance number from Gunday. Keep scrolling to know more.

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes everyone go WOW with her stellar acting skills, undying love for cinema, and global dominance. She is a star, and there's no denying that. She loves posting on Instagram and enjoys sharing happy moments from her life on the gram. The actress, along with her husband, Nick Jonas, and daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, is in Hyderabad, India. They arrived on Sunday, making fans wonder if Priyanka is here to shoot for Varanasi, an SS Rajamouli film.

Malti Enjoys Priyanka's Songs

However, there's no official confirmation of that. But there's a confirmation of sure-shot cuteness - credits? Malti Marie. Yes, you read that right. Captioning the story as, ‘Who would have thought.’ Priyanka shared that her daughter is watching the Tune Mari Entriyaan song from the blockbuster movie Gunday, and it's too cute to miss. Take a look!

Sweet Pic With Nani

Priyanka also shared a picture of Malti walking hand-in-hand with Madhu Chopra on Instagram.

Fan's React

One fan wrote, "She must be absolutely amazed and proud." Another commented, "Malti is vibing." Another wrote, "So cute." Another commented, "Wow, it's so beautiful." One fan also requested, "Please do Malti's reaction while watching you."

On The Work Front

Priyanka recently bagged an award for The Bluff. Up next, she will be seen in SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Varanasi with Mahesh Babu. The film is said to be made on a massive budget, marking Priyanka's role as Mandakini and her big comeback in the Indian film industry.