Is Mahesh Babu to romance Deepika Padukone in SS Rajamouli's next? Here's what we know

According to speculations, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone would be most likely to share the screen with the Telugu film industry's prince Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

Following the success of RRR, moviegoers are anxiously anticipating SS Rajamouli's next project. Superstar Mahesh Babu will act in the film he directed, tentatively titled SSMB29. The latest rumours say that the filmmakers are contemplating Bollywood beauty Deepika Padukone as the leading lady for this untitled drama, which will only increase the excitement for the film. The crew has yet to speak with the actress, though.

If the reports are accurate, Mahesh Babu and Deepika Padukone will appear on screen together for the first time. The diva will appear in Nag Ashwin's Project K alongside Prabhas in the interim.

SSMB29, a jungle-based adventure drama, will likely begin production within the first part of next year, as Pinkvilla previously revealed. In addition, renowned author KV Vijayendra Prasad disclosed that the project will be based on a true story in an interview with Pinkvilla. He responded, "Yes, you may write it, when questioned about the same. It's an adventure tale that will be released the following year.

Mahesh Babu revealed details about the project in an interview with Pinkvilla, saying, "It's too early to discuss about the film, but it's a dream come true for me. I've been trying for a while to collaborate with SS Rajamouli, and now it's actually happening. I am quite eager to see the movie.

Actress Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu are currently filming Trivikram Srinivas' drama SSMB28, which is being produced by Radhakrishna under the name of Haarika and Hassine Creations and featuring music by renowned musician S Thaman.