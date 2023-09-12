Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted at the US Open Final, getting cosy with each other. The rumoured couple's romance and dating presumptions were already swirling in media mills. Their VIRAL photos at the US Open final only add more fire to their alleged romance.

    Is Kylie Jenner actually 'dating' Timothee Chalamet? Know details
    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have become the talk of the tinsel town. Speculations are rife that the Kardashians star and the Call Me By Your Name actor are secretly dating each other. From getting cosy at the Renaissance tour concert of Beyonce to attending the New York Fashion Week together and canoodling at the US Open. Kylie and Timothee have set the rumour mills afloat with their mushy public outings. However, both celebrities have yet to announce their relationship status officially. Despite keeping quiet about their equation, industry insiders have dropped a major hint on the speculated romance between Kylie and Timothee.

    After spotting Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet together, a Page Six source claimed that the duo might be real and possibly in a serious relationship. "They are very good at communicating with each other in a couple sort of way that makes this feel like the real thing more so than all the PDA," added the source.

    Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were recently spotted and papped spending quality time with each other at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, watching the nail-biting match between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev, where Novak lifted the trophy. The 26-year-old Kylie Cosmetics Founder and socialite icon, Kylie Jenner, was witnessed playing with the Dune star's curly locks and leaning in for a kiss. Timothee also reciprocated the gesture and was smiling happily. The duo twinned in black outfits and lauded the players from the Cadillac suite.

    Earlier, Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet made headlines for getting lovey-dovey at the Renaissance World Tour concert of Beyonce at SoFi Stadium in California. They were spotted giving each other a passionate and affectionate kiss, followed by sharing a warm hug and holding hands together. The pictures and videos left the internet divided. Some called the rumoured romance between the two a publicity stunt. Others believed that Kylie and Timothee were actually dating.

