Made In Heaven 2 celebration: Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan enjoy bash

The second season of one of the most well-known and adored web shows, Made In Heaven, premiered on August 9. Lead actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur were seen as Tara Khanna and Karan Mehra, respectively, in subsequent episodes. Even if Made In Heaven Season 2 failed to capture the charm of the adored Season 1, it was nonetheless a success. The Season 2 cast just got together at creator Zoya Akhtar's house on Monday night (September 11, 2023). Also present during the celebration were Akhtar's business associates. Manish Malhotra posted pictures of the celebration from the inside on social media.

A few behind-the-scenes photos from the Made In Heaven 2 reunion party, which was held at the Mumbai home of the film's creator Zoya Akhtar, were posted on Instagram by fashion designer Manish Malhotra. Zoya, Elnaaz Norouzi, Dia Mirza, Ishaan Khatter, Sarah Jane Dias, Shweta Bachchan, Bhavana Panday, Chunky Panday, and Kaajal Anand can all be seen posing with Manish in the pictures.

Made in Heaven, a romance drama series created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, centres on the lives of Tara and Karan, two Delhi-based wedding planners who own and operate Made in Heaven. Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur, respectively, have excelled in these two positions. The ability to portray contemporary India as a clash between traditional and modern mindsets, where tradition and modern goals are at odds, is the web series' greatest strength. The storylines of the protagonists and the show both take place against the backdrop of opulent weddings in each episode. Not to mention, Made In Heaven thoughtfully touches on issues like feminism, casteism, and relationships between people of the same gender.