    Is Kim Kardashian, Kanye West's daughter North West in trouble? 8-year-old went LIVE on TikTok (WATCH)

    Kim Kardashian's elder daughter North West, who is just eight, went live on TikTok and gave a tour of her house without her MOMMY's approval; take a look
     

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 13, 2021, 7:18 PM IST
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian's eight-year-old daughter North West got a mommy scolded on Sunday after giving a live tour of their house without permission. Yes, North West got in trouble after she went live on TikTok. The mother and daughter duo opened a TikTok account 14 days back, and in that short period, they garnered more than 2.1 million followers and counting.

    However, North West got in trouble after she went live on the app without her mother Kim's permission. But North's fans admired the small clip, where we can see Kim's laying in bed in her super plush Hidden Hills mansion located in Southern California.

    In one of the videos, we can see North is giving a tour of her house where we can see Christmas decorations all over the hallways and living room. In the video, North roams in what seems to be her bedroom, which has a pink theme with beautiful Christmas decorations.

    While walking, North is seen chatting to other siblings at the house, she then went to Kim's room and tells her, “Mom, I'm live,” with mischievous laughs. To which Kim responded, “No stop, you know you're not allowed too.” North then said in the live video, “Okay bye,” and signs off. But before that we heard Kim saying, “Is she really going live?” to an unidentified person that answers, “I don't know.”

    It seems Kim was pissed at North sensing she may have crossed the line with her mother, North shoots back, “Okay bye,” and signs off of the live feed, but not before Kim K is heard saying, “Is she really going live?” to an unknown female voice that answers, “I don't know.”

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2021, 7:18 PM IST
