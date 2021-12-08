  • Facebook
    Say WHAT-Kim Kardashian thanked estranged husband Kanye West as she won Fashion Icon Awards (Watch)

    Kim Kardashian was awarded for her commitment to style/fashion at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Los Angeles, and she thanked Kanye West; watch

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 8, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
    Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was honoured with the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards last night in Los Angeles. Kim was in a stunning all-black look from Balenciaga as she collected her award and thanked Kanye West in her speech. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been giving everyone fashion goals for years now, the mother of four called it a "pinch me" moment. Yes, there is no doubting Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest fashionistas of our generation.

    Also Read: People's Choice Awards 2021: Kim Kardashian to Dwayne Johnson win big awards; see the complete list of winners

    Talking about the outfit that she donned at the event was from, all-black light-fitted dress with a turtleneck, and black-gloved sleeves with pointed-toe black heels and black sunglasses. Kim made a flashing entrance at the stage. In her speech, she said, “I am so humbled to be here,” she began in her speech. “I started off as a closet organizer and a stylist so to win a fashion award, it’s a ‘pinch me’ moment.”

    She went saying, “Designers are willing to work with me and there was a time when they weren’t. So many amazing designers like Zac Posen who really believed me or probably got talked into it by getting a call from Kanye,” she giggled. 

    “And thank you to Kanye even for introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion and so many people so inspire me. This is like a dream to wake up and wear these amazing clothes," she added.

    Watch the video here 

    Earlier this week, Kim and Kanye were seen at the memorial service for Louis Vuitton’s Virgil Abloh, who died from cancer in November at the age of 41.

    Also Read: People's Choice Awards 2021: Dwayne Johnson to Kyle Richards and more looked stylish on the red carpet

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2021, 11:12 AM IST
