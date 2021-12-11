  • Facebook
    Did Kim Kardashian drop WEST from her surname? Did Kanye West fail to win over Kim? Read this

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 4:23 PM IST
    Is Kim Kardashian wanting her maiden name restored which means dropping 'West' from her surname? Read this

    The 41-year-old beauty mogul Kim Kardashian has filed to become legally single amid her alleged romance with Pete Davidson. She is wanted to drop ‘West’ from her surname. After seven years of their marriage, the reality TV star had also initially filed for divorce from Kanye West on February 19 2012, mentioning ‘irreconcilable differences.
     

    Kim Kardashian has appointed Laura Wasser as her attorney to separate the issues of child custody and property from marital status. Kim has also requested joint legal custody of her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.
     

    This news came just after singer-rapper Kanye West begged Kim to come back to him. During his time on stage, where Kanye and Drake were performing at a concert in LA, he added a new verse for Kim in his song Runway, which said: "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." Also Read: Say WHAT-Kim Kardashian thanked estranged husband Kanye West as she won Fashion Icon Awards (Watch)

    Before that, Kanye admitted that he had made blunders during his marriage, wasn't a good husband and did things that were not acceptable as a spouse. This happened at Los Angeles Mission's Annual Thanksgiving event in Skid Row. 
     

    Kanye also said God would help him get back together with Kim. "If the enemy can separate Kimye, there's going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is OK... but when God brings Kimye together, there's going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation," said Kanye.
     

    On the other hand, many reports suggest that Kim has reportedly started dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. According to the viral gossip, Kim and Pete have been seeing each other for quite some time. 
     

