Is Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson? Here's what we know

It looks like Pete Davidson has found love in Kim Kardashian. He will indeed now have to keep it up with the Kardashians. According to Page Six report, the 41-year-old Skims entrepreneur is dating 28-year-old Pete. The rumoured couple was spotted multiple times at Davidson's birthplace in New York City. The couple was also seen at Kardashian's hometown of Los Angeles.



If reports are to be trusted, Pete was seen celebrating his birthday in California. The gathering also saw Kim promoting Kardashian's Skims pyjamas. Reportedly, Kim and Davidson were seen holding hands when they had gone for a ride at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California. They were also spotted having a private supper at Campania in Staten Island. They had a cosy time without the interference of security. They smiled, laughed and looked affectionately at one another.

It looks like Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian's brewing romance has turned into a relationship. Even American rapper Flavor Flav had posted a photo of the couple who were wearing SKIMS pajamas. It looks real when your partner advertises your product. Kim Kardashian's mom Kris Jenner was also spotted at the celebration. While Kim seems to be busy with Davidson, reports are doing roundabouts that her estranged husband Kanye West is in a relationship with a model named Vinetria. It looks like the duo is in a serious relationship. The model who is 22, and Kanye who is 44, attended their first public event together at Donda Academy in Minneapolis.

On the other hand, it looks like Kardashian is interested in something special with Peter. They have had multiple night outs, and she feels that he makes her feel good, and she is excited to know what happens next in her life. They are reportedly platonic friends who like to have fun together.