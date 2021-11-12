FIRST LOOK OUT: Paris Hilton is now Mrs Carter Reum; bride wears Oscar de la Renta gown

Reality TV star Paris Hilton married venture capitalist Carter Reum at a private estate in Los Angeles. The couple said "I do" on Thursday, November 11. The bride, Paris exchanged vows with Reum in front of her family and friends. According to reports, Paris got married at the Good Shepherd Church in Beverly Hills. Paris' bestie Kim Kardashian, aunty Kyle Richards Umansky a reality TV star from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Paula Abdul, Emma Roberts, Evan Ross and more were present.

Paris Hilton posted her first picture and wrote: "My forever begins today". According to reports, Paris, Carter wed at her late grandfather Barron's Bel Air estate. She wore a white Oscar de la Renta gown with floral motifs after trying many outfits. Paris had said on The Tonight Show that there would be many dress changes during the 3-day long celebration. "Lots of dresses. Probably 10. I love outfit changes," the 40-year-old hotel heiress had said.

Paris documented her wedding and all the ceremonies for a series on Peacock TV. Her bridesmaids were Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Paris' aunty Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah, Halle Hammond and Tessa Grafin von Walderdorff.

Talking about Paris' ring, which comprises 20-carat emerald cut diamond rings with trapezoid diamonds on each side. Designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier, and is worth $2 million. Her wedding registry was upwards of $60,000 value of home furnishings and more at Gearys Beverly Hills.