Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady? Michael Rubin breaks silence on rumours

Rumours are rife that Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are dating. It happened when they attended Michael Rubin's annual white party. The host of the party, Michael Rubin, has now reacted to their rampant dating rumours.

Media mills got inundated with rumours that SKIMS founder and globally acclaimed reality TV icon Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are the newest rumoured couple on the block who are said to be dating. The assumptions surrounding a potential romantic relationship between the celebrities have been steadily amplifying following their recent attendance at Michael Rubin's annual white party. Now, Rubin, the host of the event, has decided to address the growing conjecture surrounding the two celebrities. Kim Kardashian's personal life is always under the media scanner and even her ardent fans get excited to know more about who she is dating or even is rumoured to be hanging out with.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Tom Brady?

While attending the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th-anniversary black-tie gala in New York City on Friday, Michael Rubin broke silence over the rumours of Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady presumably dating. He said, "Honestly, they're just friends. It's just the crazy rumours that get out there."

Rubin added, "Tom was with me a ton of the night. We were having fun. Tom, does not go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much. So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had. Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumours. We always want to laugh about it."

Earlier this month, the renowned reality TV icon Kim Kardashian, and the retired NFL quarterback, Tom Brady were among the high-profile guests attending Michael Rubin's outstanding white party in the Hamptons. According to a report in a globally renowned entertainment portal, shortly after the party, a source in his quote said, "Kim and Tom spent time hanging out and talking at Michael Rubin's white party and had a good time together."

