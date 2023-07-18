Christopher Nolan did not use atom bomb in 'Oppenheimer', says its 'flattering' and 'scary'

Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' releases this Friday, July 21. Nolan did not use any CGI in the film, which made fans speculate he might have used an actual atom bomb for the Trinity Test scene. However, the director cleared the air regarding the rumours. - By Mahsweta Sarkar

Christopher Nolan directed and Cillian Murphy starrer ‘Oppenheimer’ is set to release this week Friday, July 21. Murphy will be seen as J Robert Oppenheimer, renowned as the father of the atomic bomb, around whose journey the film revolves. Demonstrating his commitment to authenticity, Christopher Nolan has once again pushed the boundaries of filmmaking. Rather than computer-generated imagery (CGI), the director has employed practical effects to capture the raw power and magnitude of the nuclear explosion. Such attention to detail has ignited speculation among viewers, with some pondering whether an actual atomic bomb was utilized during the Trinity Test sequence.

Recently Nolan in an interview clarified the speculations, saying, “It’s flattering that people would think I would be capable of something as extreme as that on the one hand, but it’s also a little bit scary.”

ALSO READ: Good news for Taylor Swift's fans; singer becomes first female artist with 4 albums in Billboard's Top 10

However, the director remains tight-lipped regarding the precise techniques employed to capture the gripping nuclear explosion scenes in ‘Oppenheimer’. This deliberate decision aims to preserve the illusion and sustain the element of intrigue for the audience. Nevertheless, Nolan unequivocally assures fans that the film completely steers clear of any CGI. He shared, “CG inherently is quite comfortable to look at. It’s safe, anodyne. And what I said to Andrew on Oppenheimer is, ‘This can’t be safe. It can’t be comfortable to look at it. It has to have bite. It’s got to be beautiful and threatening in equal measure’.”

The Oppenheimer trailer featured a countdown on Universal's YouTube page. Initially thought to be the film's release date, it was later revealed by filmmaker Siddhant Adlakha that it symbolized the moment of the Trinity test, adding intrigue and historical accuracy to the marketing campaign.

Inspired by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin's book ‘American Prometheus’, Christopher Nolan's film, Oppenheimer, delves into the remarkable life of J. Robert Oppenheimer and his pivotal role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. The movie examines the consequences of deploying these devastating weapons, as the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945 left a trail of immense destruction and altered the course of history.

Apart from Cillian Murphy, the star-studded lineup of ‘Oppenheimer’ includes Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, and Emily Blunt.

ALSO READ: Oppenheimer in India: Christopher Nolan's film tickets sold at Rs 2,450; read details