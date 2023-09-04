Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is 'Kiki' singer Drake single? Know details

    Drake went on stage this week only to announce that he was excited and glad with the reasoning and fact of being single. Not only this, the rapper also revealed that he was ready to mingle. This attracted loads of loud cheering from his fans.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 2:16 PM IST

    It is not very common for celebrities to talk about their relationship status on a live stage. But this is Drake we are talking about. The rapper is currently on a spree of shows for his latest album. And since then, there has been news surrounding everything that happens onstage. From getting thrown objects at him on stage to getting a job to a complete stranger, Drake has seen all. But this time, the latest news is about the rapper announcing his relationship status on a live stage. Here is what the matter is all about.

    Drake is on tour for his latest album, It's All a Blur, and all sorts of news surrounds him during this time. During one of his shows in the US, the singer completed his show and decided to interact with the audience there. It was when he talked about being happily single. It is rare to get official footage from a concert many times. From one of the VIRAL fanmade video clip shorts on YouTube, we learnt that the rapper is single and ready to mingle. Drake initiated this candid conversation by saying, "I am so glad I am single on this tour because I just do not have to feel guilty. Imagine if I was married to some sh**". The rapper talked about what it would be like if he was married to someone while on tour.

    In the end, he closed by revealing, "I am so glad I am single, ready to mingle, by the way, ready to mingle." It attracted the loudest cheer from his fans. Not only does this confirm his relationship status, but we also know that he is open to flings at this point in his life.

