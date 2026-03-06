Spiritual leader and actor-director Omguru opens up about his thriller short 'Mind Game'. He discusses its unique concept, his role as a disabled person, and its success at 50 international film festivals, with plans to send it to 11,000 more.

Spiritual leader and actor-director Omguru opened up about his latest short film 'Mind Game', highlighting how it has created an impression across several international film festivals. Speaking to ANI, Omguru offered an insight about film's story and the message that it aims to convey. "It is a thriller suspense movie that revolves around an NGO. It contains a concept that no one has made yet, nor has it come to anyone's mind. We can say that it is beyond imagination. I have written the story of Mind Game. I have directed the entire screenplay. I have also acted in this film," Omguru said, further revealing that he is seen in the character of a physically challenged person.

'Mind Game's' International Festival Run

The actor-director also reflected on the film's outreach across film festivals and added, "We have participated in 50 international film festivals. We also got official selection from 15 places. We have got a selection from America, Europe and East Africa. We will send it to 11,000 film festivals all over the world. We have also sent it to the Cannes Film Festival."

Bridging Spirituality and Cinema

Omguru also spoke about his journey from the path of spirituality toward the world of cinema. "In the present era, I visualise spirituality and cinema in the same manner. Spirituality takes a person to a new direction. Cinema also attracts today's generation. If you want to connect the new generation with spirituality. then the medium of entertainment is very important. If a disabled person can work in films....and walk on the path of spirituality. He can generate constructivity and positivity," he said.

Future Plans and Advocacy for 'Divyang Films'

Omguru shared that he wishes to make more than 100 short films in the upcoming two years, voicing the need to include a category of 'Divyang films' in film festivals across the country. "I am not talking about the funds, but to give them a platform. They could be honoured with a National Award or rewarded by the state government," he added.

Omguru, who has an 80 per cent physical disability, has been involved in writing, directing and acting in films under his banner. One of the projects associated with the production house is 'Mind Games', a short film in which he contributed to the story, screenplay, direction and acting. (ANI)