    Rajinikanth Vs Shah Rukh Khan: 'Jailer' gets OTT release date same date as Jawan is releasing

    Jailer will be streaming on Prime Video on September 7, according to a statement released a few days back. On the same day, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, would be released.

    First Published Sep 4, 2023, 1:41 PM IST

    After shattering box office records, Rajinikanth's Jailer is slated to make its OTT premiere on September 7. In a statement issued on Saturday, Prime Video announced that Nelson Dilipkumar's criminal thriller film would begin streaming on the site on September 7. Jawan, directed by Shah Rukh Khan, is also set to open on the same day. The film, directed by Atlee, is expected to have a tremendous opening, as seen by the advance ticketing for its first day.

    Rajinikanth's newest film, released on August 10, has grossed Rs 625.95 crore globally. The criminal thriller grossed Rs 235.85 crore in its first week, Rs 62.95 crore the following week, and Rs 29.43 crore the next week. The film is expected to earn another Rs 1.60 crore on its fourth Friday, bringing its total earnings to Rs 329.83 crore.

    Jailer is available on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Jawan will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well.

    Nelson wrote the script for the film, which Kalanithi Maran produced under Sun Pictures. It also stars Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Master Ritvik. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff make guest appearances in the film.

    Rajinikanth received a BMW X7 automobile from Kalanithi Maran, chairman of Sun Pictures, in recognition of Jailer's phenomenal success. Sun Pictures uploaded a video of Kalanithi Maran giving Rajinikanth the fancy automobile on social networking site X.

    Jawan's release
    On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan's flick Jawan is set to hit theatres on September 7. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jawan sold 2,00,454 tickets worth Rs 6.84 crore in less than 24 hours after they went on sale on Friday. This includes 1.48 lakh tickets purchased at three national movie theatre chains (PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis). The trailer for the film was released on August 31 (Thursday).

    In the National Capital Region (NCR), the Hindi version of Jawan has already made Rs 1.12 crore and according to Sacnilk, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bengaluru received between Rs 50 and Rs 65 lakhs. Jawan (Tamil version) had a low advance booking in the vernacular area. The film has received 3,365 ticket sales. Jawan has sold 1,097 Telugu version tickets. 

    Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara will also play key roles in the film. The film will also star Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will make a brief appearance. Red Chillies Entertainment is behind the production of Jawan. 

