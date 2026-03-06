The trailer for 'Aspirants' Season 3 is out, teasing a renewed rivalry between the characters in their new roles as powerful officers. The season will explore the complexities of ambition, friendship, and power. Premieres on Prime Video March 13.

The much-awaited trailer for the upcoming third season of 'Aspirants' is finally unveiled, taking audiences into a new phase where past ambitions intersect with present responsibility, as a rivalry born in Mukherjee Nagar resurfaces in positions of power. The trailer focuses on the battle of an IAS officer, with friendship, power, and system dynamics, taking centre stage.

Naveen Kasturia on Abhilash's Journey

Speaking on the show, actor Naveen Kasturia, known for playing the character of Abhilash Sharma, shared, "Aspirants has always been incredibly special to me because audiences did not just watch Abhilash, they grew up with him."

"In Season 3, we meet him at a point where the dream has come true on paper, but the ground reality is far more complicated. He is juggling public expectations, personal guilt, and the fear of letting down the people who believed in him most. For me, what made this chapter powerful was exploring how ambition feels when you already have everything at stake. This version of Abhilash is more vulnerable, more conflicted, and a lot more honest about his flaws. I'm grateful that viewers continue to resonate with his story, and I cannot wait for viewers to see where his journey goes next," he added.

Sunny Hinduja Reflects on Season 3

Sunny Hinduja also reflected on 'Aspirants Season 3' and continued, "Season 3 explores what happens to friendships, ambitions, and the ideals that once felt simple are now tested by power, distance, and circumstance. This season, Sandeep bhaiya is dealing with his own evolution while watching the boys he once guided make decisions he may not always agree with."

'Aspirants Season 3' Cast and Premiere Details

Created and produced by The Viral Fever, this season is directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. While Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine will be seen in their reprising roles, Jatin Goswami joins the cast as the newest addition.

'Aspirants Season 3' will premiere exclusively on Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on March 13. (ANI)